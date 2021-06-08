State police investigating death at Bartholomew County Jail

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bartholomew County Jail on Sunday.

The inmate has been identified as 47-year-old Gregory A. Leonard of Columbus.

Troopers say that Leonard was found unconscious in his cell around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. He was provided medical care at the jail and then taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police detectives were asked to lead the investigation which is the normal practice when a death happens inside a correctional facility.

His family has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.