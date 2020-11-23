State police investigating Brown County homicide

Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a weekend homicide in Brown County.

State police are reporting that the Brown County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a dead body found near Bean Blossom and Bell roads.

Sheriff Scott Southerland told the Brown County Democrat newspaper that the body was found by a deer hunter.

At about 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, tThe Bloomington state police post was asked by the sheriff’s department to conduct the investigation. Detectives said that they believe this is an isolated incident and stress that there is no indication of danger to the public.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending a positive identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

More information will be released as it becomes available.