State police investigate the death of Louisville woman at local jail

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Jackson County Jail.

According to troopers, 23-year-old Ta’neasha Chappell of Louisville died at Schneck Medical Center after being brought from the jail by ambulance Friday.

Chappell had originally been arrested by Indiana State Police on May 26th.

On Saturday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department requested troopers investigate the incident and an autopsy was conducted Sunday. Investigators are still waiting for the autopsy report and toxicology results. The case remains under investigation.