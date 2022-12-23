State police give driving tips for winter weather

Indiana State Police are offering tips for driving in this winter weather.

Troopers say that there are several things you can do help keep safe before you hit the road. You should check your tires and make sure that they are fully inflated. Check your battery and charging system to make sure they are operating properly. Windshield wipers that are worn or damaged won’t help in the snow. You should also make sure your wiper fluid reservoir is full. And pack an emergency kit including a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, road flairs and emergency lights.

Once you leave the house, make sure you dress appropriately when headed out. Troopers say a quick trip to the store could turn into a long wait for a wrecker or attempts to dig yourself out. You need to clear your windows and lights of snow and ice, making sure you can see and be seen.

State police also suggest:

Leave early.

Slow down.

Accelerate and brake slowly and smoothly.

Turn off your cruise control.

Buckle UP / Phone Down

Be patient and courteous with others.

Increase your following distance. Give yourself up to 10 seconds of space between other vehicles on slick roadways.

And you are urged not to crowd snowplows or drive beside them on two-lane roads. Troopers say that you should give them the space they need.