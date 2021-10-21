State police: Driver was intoxicated at time of fatal wrong-way crash

A driver had a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit when she crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 65 last week, killing herself and two Columbus residents.

Indiana State Police are reporting that toxicology test results show that 25-year-old Kaitlyn N. Schindler of Maryville had a blood alcohol level of .17 percent when she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County on the morning of Oct. 11th.

Her vehicle struck a northbound SUV being driven by 26-year-old Chelsea J. Boston of Columbus head-on. Schindler, Boston and Boston’s back-seat passenger, 21-year-old Tapanga M. Eudy, also of Columbus all died of injuries suffered in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

25-year-old Dai Von T. Coram of Columbus was a front-seat passenger in Boston’s vehicle and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was flown by Stat-Flight helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital and was released the same day.

The crash remains under investigation.