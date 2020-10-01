State police dog retires after 8 years of service

Indiana State Police are reporting that police dog Barrett has retired from his patrol duties. He and Senior Trooper Matthew Wilson have patrolled together since 2012 in central Indiana, mostly as part of a drug interdiction team.

Barrett was named after Trooper Daniel Barrett who was killed in the line of duty January 27, 2008.

Troopers say that Wilson and Barrett are responsible for seizing significant amounts of narcotics and capturing violent criminals. Barrett has seized more than a ton of marijuana, 487 pounds of meth, 280 pounds of cocaine, 146 pounds of heroin and more than $1.2 million dollars in cash.

Barrett will now spend his retirement with the Wilson Family.