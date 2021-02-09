State police chase ends with crash into semi

A 30-mile long police chase that started in Jackson County Monday ended up with a car crashing into the rear of a semi and a Crawfordsville man in jail.

Indiana State Police are reporting that they stopped a vehicle headed southbound on Interstate 65 in northern Jackson County at about 1 yesterday. But after speaking briefly with the trooper, the driver took off. More troopers joined the chase and despite having two tires flattened with a tire-deflation device just south of Seymour, the driver continued on into Scott County, where more tire-deflation devices were used. The vehicle eventually crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer near the Scottsburg exit.

After struggling with police and medics, the driver 30-year-old Mitchell W. Jones was taken to Schneck Medical Center to be checked out before being arrested on charges including battery by bodily waste, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.