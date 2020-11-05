State police: Beech Grove man was shot in Seymour incident Sunday

More details are being released in the Indiana State Police investigation into a Sunday night police shooting in Seymour.

Officers there shot and killed 43-year-old Jason S. Cline of Beech Grove after he ran from officers and displayed a gun during a shoplifting investigation Sunday night. According to troopers, the incident began at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when officers were called to the Walmart store on East Tipton Street. They found Cline pushing a shopping cart containing items allegedly taken from the store.

Rather than stop, police say Cline ran across Tipton Street and into a deep ditch near the Taco Bell store at Burkhart Boulevard. The officers caught up to Cline and attempted to take him into custody. But Cline would not let the police handcuff him and pulled a handgun. Both officers opened fire, hitting Cline. They then provided medical treatment until he was taken to Schneck Medical Center by medics, where he later died.

State police say that the gun was loaded and had been reported stolen. State police were called in by Seymour authorities to investigate the incident.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday confirming Cline’s identity. He also went by the names Jason Tabor and Jason Tabor Cline.

Both officers, who have yet to be named, have been placed on administrative leave by Seymour Police Chief Bryant Lucas. Once Indiana State Police finish their investigation, the results will be passed on to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.