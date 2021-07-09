State police adding body worn cameras for troopers

Indiana State Police are being outfitted with body cameras and in-car cameras.

The agency reports that the work to equip the 800 body worn cameras began in early June and will last through late August. The equipment will work in tandem with the in-car cameras and will include an online router in the vehicle to allow connectivity. Eventually, the cameras will go to all troopers and sergeants assigned to patrol duties, to Capitol Police and to some Special Operations units.

As of Thursday, 230 cameras had been deployed.

The project is estimated to cost about $15 million dollars over five years.