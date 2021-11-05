State parks group honors Columbus worker as Young Professional of the Year

A Columbus Parks and Recreation worker is being recognized by a statewide group.

The parks department is reporting that Recreation Manager Jacob Hendricks has been chosen as the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association’s Young Professional of the Year.

The Association says the award goes to an “emerging leader, as displayed through their initiative, innovation, and contributions to the park and recreation field.”

Hendricks is a graduate of Anderson University and joined Columbus Parks and Recreation in May 2019. Among his achievements, Hendricks hosted the very first eSports event at Donner Center. And in the midst of the pandemic, he revamped the city’s entire summer day camp program by preparing various Camp-in-a-Box programs. Those boxes could be picked up by parents and allowed kids at home to experience a week’s worth of camp activities such as games, crafts, and even hosting Facebook Live events.