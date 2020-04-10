State officials warn of dangers of Easter gatherings

Today is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter. State officials want you to know that you should not be making plans to attend services in person at your church.

Governor Eric Holcomb explains:

State health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that you should also avoid Easter gatherings at homes.

Box said that if you do plan to attend a parking lot service, you should bring communion materials from your own home.

Audio clips are courtesy of our news-gathering partners at Network Indiana.