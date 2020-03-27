State legislator praises baby boxes for saving infant lives

A local state representative is praising the installation of baby boxes at some fire stations and hospitals in Indiana.

Rep. Jim Lucas, a Seymour Republican whose district includes southern Bartholomew County. explains that he was co-sponsor of a 2015 law that allows newborn infants to be left in the baby boxes. Since then, there has not been a single baby die after being abandoned in Indiana, Lucas says.

As long as there are no signs of child abuse, information is not required of those leaving infants who are less than 30 days of age with emergency service providers or in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

There are 21 baby box locations in Indiana, including one at the North Vernon Fire Department, and one at Seymour Fire Department, Station #3.

Lucas said the baby boxes have been used anonymously five times since their installation, including a case in Seymour earlier this year.

If you need more information you can call 1-866-99BABY1.