State legislator draws criticism for social media meme

A local legislator is drawing heat from Democrats and civil rights groups for a Facebook post he made. Rep. Jim Lucas, whose Seymour district includes part of southern Bartholomew County posted a meme picture of nearly naked black children dancing, with the text “We gon’ get free money” in white block letters. Among those protesting the meme as racist are Indiana State Democrats and the Council for American Islamic Relations.

For his part, Lucas wrote that it was not a racist meme, posting on Facebook that he “used this STOCK PHOTO of a little boy dancing and celebrating because the government is handing out free money, to everyone, regardless of their skin color. I phrased it in a celebratory way and have danced and mocked things in that exact same manner myself.”

The Indiana Senate Democrats and Indiana Black Leadership Caucus called on Republican leadership to “condemn such reprehensible acts and prove such insensitivity does not come without consequences.”

A CAIR spokesman issued a press release saying that “Lucas should recognize the bigoted nature of his post and apologize to his constituents.

Lucas went on to say that he finds it disgusting that the media constantly stirs up race issues.

He said “THIS is the kind of garbage that divides us. I dont see nor look at the color of a persons skin and I find it repugnant of those that do. I apologize for nothing and the meme stays.”