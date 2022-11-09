State, legislative races all remain in GOP hands

Republicans have swept all of the state-wide races in Indiana.

Diego Morales has won the secretary of state race with 54 percent of the vote over Democrat Destiny Wells. Tera Klutz defeated Democrat Zenai Brooks for the state auditor seat with 61 percent of the vote. And Daniel Elliott has won the race for state treasurer with 61 percent of the vote.

In the local congressional races, Columbus Republican Congressman Greg Pence defeated Columbus Democrat Cinde Wirth for the Sixth Congressional District seat, with 67 percent of the vote. In the Ninth Congressional District, Republican Erin Houchin has defeated Democrat Matthew Fyfe with 64 percent of the vote.

Bartholomew County’s state legislators have won re-election to their seats after yesterday’s results.

Republican State Senator Greg Walker won his race against Democrat Bryan Munoz with 65 percent of the vote in the District 41 seat. State Representative Ryan Lauer, a Columbus Republican, won re-election with 61 percent of the vote over Democrat Ross Thomas for Statehouse District 59 and Seymour Republican incumbent Representative Jim Lucas won over Democrat Chad Harmon with 74 percent of the vote in District 69 which includes part of southern Bartholomew County.

In the Statehouse District 73 race, Shelbyville Republican Jennifer Meltzer won with 77 percent of the vote over Democrat Mimi Pruett, to represent the district which contains northeastern Bartholomew County.