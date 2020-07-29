State, IU to help Decatur County through COVID-19

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana University will be working with a local county to get a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state agency will be working with IU’s Center for Rural Engagement and School of Public Health to help Decatur and Daviess counties manage health crises like the pandemic, by leveraging community networks.

Communications and collaboration will be the key to communities’ success said Matt Crouch, the interim director of OCRA.

In Decatur County, this initiative will establish a new community health improvement plan that addresses COVID-19 needs and plans for long-term health initiatives. The local networks will include the health, education, business and nonprofit sectors.

For more information, you can go to ocra.in.gov.