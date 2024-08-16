State issues entrepreneur grants to local organizations

Local organizations are receiving shares of just over $1 million in grants awarded by the state to encourage entrepreneurism.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the grants today from the new Community Collaboration Fund. The fund was launched in October and provides matching grants to benefit Indiana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with a focus on education, connection and acceleration. The agency received more than 80 applications for its 2024 grants and announced 32 awards today.

In Jackson County, the Jackson County Chamber’s SPARK initiative is receiving a $40,000 award for a new program called FUEL. That will be a series of micro projects including a corporate-entrepreneur pitch competition and a middle school entrepreneurship program.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce received a just over $11,850 award for its Catalyzing Community & Connection program. The program is meant to help prevent entrepreneurs to become siloed into the type of venture they are creating. There will be a fall and spring meetup series and an awards showcase that will feature 13 meetups in total.