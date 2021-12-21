State increasing fees for hunting, fishing, trapping licenses

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fish and Wildlife is increasing its fees for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses. But the agency says this is the first increase in 15 years.

Combination hunting/fishing licenses for adults will go up from $25 to $32. Adult fishing licenses will increase from $17 to $23 and adult hunting licenses will increase from $17 to $20.

The new revenue will allow the department to continue restoring habitat, maintaining public lands, conducting scientific research and education. It will also help equip the division of law enforcement so they can better provide for public safety and enhance laws that govern natural resources, according to the agency.

The new license prices were determined by comparing Indiana fees to comparable fees in other states.

The increases apply to personal licenses starting with the 2022-23 license year, which go on sale in January.

You can find a link to the new fees here.