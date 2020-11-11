State hits new COVID-19 high; Bartholomew County turns orange

Indiana is reporting more than 5 thousand positive COVID-19 test results, the highest in the state since the pandemic was first recorded here in March. The 5,135 positive test results is a positivity rate of just over 10 percent of those taking the test. The previous daily high was 4,951 on Friday.

There were also 31 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the state total since March to 4,512. The new deaths reported today dated back to Oct. 10th.

As predicted by local officials, Bartholomew County has moved into the orange category on the state color coded map, which means significant spread of the disease. Bartholomew joins surrounding counties in the orange category including Brown, Shelby, Jennings, Jackson and Johnson counties. Decatur County has moved into the red, or severe spread category as of today.

Bartholomew added 47 new positive cases in today’s numbers with 354 tests administered, a positivity rate of just over 8 percent. That brings the total cases since the pandemic started to 2,021 in Bartholomew County.

According to state figures, there are still more than half of the intensive care unit beds in the southern Indiana district 8 still open, with about half of the full beds being used for COVID-19 patients and the rest being used for other illnesses.