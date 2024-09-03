State highways to see restrictions during wall work

Shoulders on State Road 11 and State Road 46 will be restricted next week as crews maintain walls in the area.

According to INDOT, the work is expected to begin Monday on the right eastbound shoulder of State Road 46 between Morgan Willow Trace and First Street as well as the right northbound shoulder of State Road 11 at Garden Road. The work is expected to take up to a month, depending on the weather.

This work is part of a $12.4 million contract awarded to Beaty Construction.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.