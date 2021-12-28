State facilities offering First Day Hikes

You can usher in 2022 by taking a hike at one of Indiana’s state parks, forests, or lakes.

First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the year and a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Nearly all of Indiana’s state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes.

First Day Hikes will happen at state facilities including area location such as: Brown County State Park, Clark State Forest, Clifty Falls State Park, Hardy Lake, Jackson-Washington State Forest, Monroe Lake, Morgan-Monroe State Forest and Yellowwood State Forest.

Some hikes require advance registration. For a complete list, information on how to register and where to meet, visit the DNR website.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana