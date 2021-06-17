State declares Air Quality Action Day alert

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day alert for an area including Bartholomew, Brown and Shelby counties because of expected high levels of ground ozone.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors, according to IDEM.

High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.

The alert is in effect until midnight. You can get more information at SmogWatch.IN.gov.