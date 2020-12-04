State COVID-19 numbers remain high

Today was the third highest day so far for positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana.

The state reported 8,003 new positive COVID-19 cases but some of those date back to Oct. 26th. The previous single day high was yesterday with 8,457.

The state is also reporting 84 deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.7 percent.

Bartholomew County had 114 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of just over 10 percent. Decatur had 44 new cases, Jennings 34, Jackson 54, Brown 4, Johnson 247 and Shelby 68. Jennings had two new deaths to report while Bartholomew, Shelby and Johnson counties each added a single death.

Jackson County continues to be red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 spread map, showing a severe spread of the disease. Bartholomew and other surrounding counties remain orange, showing serious spread of COVID-19.