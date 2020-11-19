State, county continue to see near-record COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 61 hundred and 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday’s update. That is a 7-day positivity rate of just over 12 percent with 60 more deaths across the state.

According to state figures, just under 40 percent of the ICU hospital beds in south central Indiana’s District 8 are available, with almost 35 percent of the beds being used for COVID-19 patients and 25.5 percent being used for other patients.

Bartholomew County reported 85 new cases yesterday, the third highest number since the pandemic started. Bartholomew County has had 62 deaths so far, the most recent on Sunday.

Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby, Jennings and Jackson counties are all showing high spread of the virus according to the state. Brown County is joining Decatur County in the severe spread category.