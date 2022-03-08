State closing COVID-19 center due to drop in testing need

The Bartholomew County Health Department says the COVID-19 Gravity Diagnostic Testing Clinic on FoxPointe Drive is being closed by the state health department. That’s because of the decrease in community testing needs. The clinic’s last day will be March 18th.

You can still schedule an appointment for a drive-through COVID test at the county health department through June 30th. Their office is at 2625 Foxpointe Drive.

After June 30th, testing will still be available at local pharmacies and primary health care providers.

You can make an appointment online at www.coronavirus.in.gov.