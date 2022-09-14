State awards $697k to St. Paul for water projects

The town of St. Paul will received nearly $700,000 from the Community Development Block Grant fund to improve its water system.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced yesterday that 21 rural Indiana communities will receive more than $12.9 million in federal grant funding.

St. Paul on the Decatur/Shelby County border is receiving a $697,000 grant under the wastewater/drinking water program. That will go to demolish the existing elevated water storage tank, rehabilitate a storage tank and replace a supply well. It wall also be used to replace a supervisory control and data acquisition system, rehabilitate the water treatment plant, replace customer water meters and install ten hydrants and main line valves.

The state distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assists local governments with community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization and economic development.