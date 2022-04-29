State auditor outlines plan for special tax refund deposits

Indiana’s State Auditor Tera Klutz says you will soon start seeing your automated taxpayer refund showing up by direct deposit.

Because Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with excess reserves, $1.1 billion is being split between retirement funding and the automated refund for taxpayers. Individual income tax filers will receive a $125 refund, starting in May, while married couples will receive a $250 payment when filing jointly. The automatic taxpayer refund is separate from any regular Indiana income tax refund you may be due.

For those who do not have direct deposit set up or who filed for an extension to pay on their 2021 taxes, checks will be mailed later this summer.

She says there is nothing you need to do to receive this refund.