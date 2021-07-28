State and Ivy Tech partner to teach cloud-computing skills

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to provide training in tech skills to 5,000 Hoosiers.

The agencies announced that the statewide initiative, which includes Amazon Web Services, will allow access to cloud computing education courses and certifications to students in high school and community college. The goal is to train and certify Hoosiers over the next two years to take cloud computing jobs in their communities.

Amazon Web Services will provide free professional development, technical training, and certification exams for educators who will begin teaching cloud computing courses to their students starting next fall.

To learn more about cloud training offerings at local education institutions and how to enroll, you can go to www.ivytech.edu/cloud-technologies.