Stark makes largest donation ever to Our Hospice

Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana is reporting what they are calling a “transformational gift” — the largest ever received by the hospice.

Sherry Risk Stark, former deputy mayor of Columbus and former leader of Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, made the donation in the name of her parents as The James Kirby Risk Jr. and Caroline Robinson Risk Fund for Palliative Support. Although the amount was not disclosed, hospice officials said the donation is a strong addition to a $4 million goal needed for long-term sustainability of the palliative support program at the hospice.

About 85 patients are currently in the Palliative Care program at the hospice. Palliative Care is a medical specialty that offers relief from symptoms for individuals with a serious illness such as chronic or acute illnesses of the heart, lungs, liver, and kidney, as well as cancer patients. Palliative Care differs from hospice care in that it can be provided at any stage in a serious illness and can be provided together with curative treatment. it fills a in the gap in the continuum of care when an individual is suffering with unresolved symptoms or side effects during treatment, said Laura Leonard, president of the hospice.

Leonard said that Stark’s donation will bring stability to the long-term sustainability of the program. Although it is a needed service, is is only minimally reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid or insurance at only 14 to 17 cents on the dollar.

Stark said she first learned about the Palliative Care concept while going through training provide to hospital trustees and saw it is exactly the sort of service her parents would have wanted to support.

You can get more information at ourhospice.org.