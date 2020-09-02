St. Peter’s parking lot proposal draws criticism

A proposed parking lot beside St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in downtown Columbus drew some concerns from members of Columbus City Council when its rezoning came before the council last night.

St. Peter’s was asking to rezone four properties along Fourth Street from residential and commercial community uses to public facilities use. The properties, just east of Chestnut Street would be turned into a parking lot with just over 40 parking spaces to support the neighboring church, school and outreach center.

Organizers of the church proposal pointed out that the property is contaminated and is too close to underground storage tanks to allow for residential use, especially if a FHA loan were involved in building a home. Remediation would require major investment and overhaul of the site, including perhaps incinerating the contaminated dirt at the site and bringing in clean soil.

Councilman Tom Dell took exception to the idea of putting a new parking lot so close to the area being developed under Envision Columbus. Dell also disputed the neighborhood support exhibited by letters, saying that few of those actually lived in the neighborhood and instead represented landlords who do not live in the area.

Councilwoman Elaine Hilber said she was concerned about double standards. Two weeks ago the council approved the use of property in Garden City for residential use despite it being an actual Superfund site. Now, the council was asked to assume that no homes could be built on the St. Peters site, making it most useful as parking space. She also said she was concerned that the proposal did not meet the recommendations of Envision Columbus.

Councilman Dave Bush, who serves on the plan commission, pointed out that Envision Columbus does not hold the force of city law and is more of a vision for the future.

With Councilwoman Grace Kestler abstaining from the vote, the council deadlocked on approval of the rezoning and the issue will come before the council again at its next meeting.