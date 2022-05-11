Local News Top Story 

Sports physicals offered tonight at Hauser

Columbus Regional Health is offering sports physicals tonight at Hauser Jr. Sr. High School in Hope.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must complete the IHSAA physical form.

The physicals night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school. The event is open to students in 5th through 11th grades. The cost is $25. Proceeds from the physical fees will go to benefit the schools’ athletics programs.

There will be another sports physical night from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 16th at Columbus East High School. The event is open to any high school students or incoming freshmen. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $30.