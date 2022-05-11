Sports physicals offered tonight at Hauser

Columbus Regional Health is offering sports physicals tonight at Hauser Jr. Sr. High School in Hope.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must complete the IHSAA physical form.

The physicals night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school. The event is open to students in 5th through 11th grades. The cost is $25. Proceeds from the physical fees will go to benefit the schools’ athletics programs.

There will be another sports physical night from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 16th at Columbus East High School. The event is open to any high school students or incoming freshmen. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $30.