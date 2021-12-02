Sponsored bricks on sale for 1821 Bicentennial Trail expansion

As Columbus and Bartholomew County’s bicentennial year draws to a close, the city is offering a chance for you to buy engraved bricks for the upcoming 1821 People Trail expansion along First Street.

Bricks will be 4 inches by 8 inches and be placed along the 1821 Bicentennial Trail along First Street from Water Street to Lafayette Avenue. Each engraved brick is selling for $100. You can have up to three lines of text with a maximum of 16 characters per line. That includes spaces and punctuation.

You can find a link to a submission form here. If you have any questions, you can call Robin Hilber at 812-376-2522.