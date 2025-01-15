SPARK Jackson taking applications for next pitch competition

SPARK Jackson County is accepting applications for the next session of its SPARK Tank entrepreneurship competition.

According to the competition rules, any Jackson County resident can submit one business proposal or idea for a chance to win $10,000 in funding. Those submitting the top ideas will be lined up with a coach to help them sharpen their proposals. At the live event on March 27th, competitors will have a chance to pitch their project to a panel of judges for five minutes, followed by a five minute long round of questions.

Applications are due by January 31st. You can find for more information or apply here: https://forms.gle/MwQJQeiNMG25Zynx9