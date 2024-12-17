SPARK Jackson County announces energy grant winners
SPARK Jackson County is announcing the winners of grants through the Duke Energy sponsored SPARK ENERGY Innovation Challenge.
According to the Jackson County Chamber, the inaugural Challenge was a competition aimed at generating innovative solutions for renewable energy and sustainability.
Local entrepreneurs Stephanie Strothmann and Jessica Bowman were chosen for the $2,000 grand prize, sponsored by Duke Energy.
The announcement was made recently at an open house opening the new SPARK Shop, a collaborative space designed to foster creativity and support entrepreneurship.
For more information about SPARK Jackson County, the SPARK Shop you can visit www.sparkjacksoncounty.com or contact [email protected].