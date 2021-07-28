Space still available for Moonlight Loop bike ride

Organizers of this weekend’s Moonlight Loop bike ride say there are still spaces available for bicycle riders and volunteers. Moonlight Loop is an an evening fundraising ride to benefit Friends of Animal Care Services in Columbus.

The ride will start at 9 p.m. Saturday night. Modeled after the Indy N.I.T.E. ride cyclists will make a loop around the City of Columbus, passing several architectural landmarks along the way. This is the seventh year for the ride. Since its inception, the event has netted more than $73,000 to care for the animals at Columbus Animal Care Services.

Registration and additional information about the event is available online at www.columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services/moonlight-loop/. Registration is $30 through Friday and $35 on the night of the ride.

If you want to volunteer you can call (812) 376-2505.