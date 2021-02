Southwestern Bartholomew Water Corp. has issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers in the area of South County Road 550W, County Road 500W, Deaver Road and West County Road 300S. That includes Nasby Trail.

You are asked to bring your water to a rolling boil for at least 5 minutes before consuming it or using it for cooking.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.