Southern Indiana to see more funds for new mothers’ health

The Indiana State Department of Health is announcing grants that will provide more than $5 million dollars to Goodwill industries in central and southern Indiana to expand nurse-family partnerships.

The state agency made the announcement recently that the funding would provide nearly $10 million statewide with $5.1 million going to Goodwill to support efforts in the southern and western parts of the state.

The funds are meant to help provide care and support for pregnant first-time mothers so that they can have healthy pregnancies and give children a successful start in life. Specially educated nurses visit the mothers-to-be early in their pregnancies and through the child’s second birthday.

The funding through the state legislature will increase the number of families served in existing counties and allow for expansion to new areas of the state.

IU Health Bloomington will also be receiving just over $210,000 to increase its current capacity, with two agencies in northern Indiana receiving nearly $4 million.

State health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, said that nurse-family partnerships are an important tool to improve infant and maternal health.

For more information you can go to www.StateHealth.in.gov