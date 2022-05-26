Southeastern Columbus sewer project boosted by state awards

Two recent state announcements will mean $2 million in savings for a Columbus City Utilities sewer improvement project.

The state recently announced that the local utility will receive a $470,000 grant from the state’s water infrastructure fund and will receive a $4.33 million loan from the state revolving fund, with a 0 percent interest rate.

The southeast sanitary sewer improvement project is an estimated $3.5 million project on State Road 46 east of Columbus that will include lift station and force main upgrades in the former Eastern Bartholomew Regional Sewer District. The area has significant problems pumping during wet weather.

Graphic courtesy of Columbus City Utilities