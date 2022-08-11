Soul of Philanthropy exhibit returns to Commons for August

An exhibit celebrating African American contributions to the community will be on display at The Commons in downtown Columbus this month in recognition of Black Philanthropy month.

The Soul of Philanthropy exhibit recognizes the philanthropic efforts of more than 20 local African Americans along with an electronic slide show recognizing others.

The local exhibit is sponsored by the African American Fund of Bartholomew County, a part of Heritage Fund. The purpose of the fund is to inspire and to educate the community, by demonstrating the ways citizens can share their time, talent and treasure.

For more information on the African American Fund or to make a gift, you can visit heritagefundbc.org