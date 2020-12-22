Some downtown Columbus residents under boil-water advisory

Columbus City Utilities has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the area of Sixth Street and Hutchins Avenue due to a water-main break.

Customers should bring all water to be consumed or used in food preparation for a boil for five minutes before using it. The advisory went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon and customers will be notified when the boil-water advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions can call the Water Service Hotline at 812-418-6435.