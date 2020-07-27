Some Columbus water customers under boil water advisory

Columbus City Utilities is reporting that water customers in the area of 8th Street and Werner Avenue will be under a boil water advisory starting this morning at 8 a.m.

The water utility says that they will be shutting down water in the area as crews make improvements to the water system, leading to the advisory.

You should boil any water you plan for cooking, drinking or other consumption for five minutes before using it. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday, but customers will be notified when it is safe to drink the water again.

A similar boil water advisory is going into effect Tuesday for customers on Arrowood Drive from Ironwood Drive to Creekside Court. That advisory goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and is expected to last until Friday.

If you have any questions you can call the Water Service Hotline at 812-418-6435.