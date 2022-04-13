Social media campaign launches to highlight inspiring local women

The Women’s Giving Circle in Bartholomew County is kicking off a social media campaign to highlight inspiring women.

The Women’s Giving Circle is a program of Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. The new campaign is meant to provide a platform to lift up local women and to celebrate the ways women make a positive impact across the community.

If you are on Facebook, you are encouraged to make posts highlighting local women who inspire you. You should include her name, the role she has, why she inspires you and a photo. Also include the hashtag #sheinspiresme) and tag @WomensGivingCircleBC in your posts.

The posts will be shared and highlighted during an upcoming networking event to be held in May. The Champagne & Cupcakes networking event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on May 12 at Columbus Indiana Philharmonic’s Helen Haddad Hall at 315 Franklin St.