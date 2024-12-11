Snow squalls in forecast; Columbus opens warming center at Donner

Forecasters say we can expect to see snow squalls this afternoon and evening, leading to the low visibility and icy spots on the road.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the intense bursts of snow and winds could create whiteout conditions and deteriorating road conditions. Parts of the area could have as little as a quarter of a mile in visibility. Snow is likely to be heavy at times and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible. The worst of the squalls are expected between 2 and 8 this afternoon and evening.

It is expected to get much colder tonight into Thursday morning. Wind chills could make it feel as low as -5 by tomorrow across central Indiana.

Due to the expected cold, the city of Columbus is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street.

You will be able to stop by the shelter from 8 to 5 today and Thursday to get warm. Animals are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility. Routes 1 and 2 of the city bus service will stop at Donner Center to drop off people at the warming station and that will continue until 8 p.m.

After 5 today, Brighter Days will continue to offer shelter services to those in need.