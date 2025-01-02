Snow possible tonight; Winter storm likely on Sunday

Forecasters say that we could see some snow tonight and slick roads tomorrow morning. But things are looking worse this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, a cold front is moving across Indiana and there is a chance of rain and snow late tonight. They expect that rain will turn to snow early Friday morning with less than an inch of accumulation likely. Northern parts of Central Indiana are expected to get 1 to 2 inches overnight.

Untreated roads could become slick tonight. You should use extra caution if you have to be driving tonight and early on Friday. Make sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Cold weather and gusty winds are also on our way with temperatures below freezing and near zero wind chills possible Friday into Saturday.

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch that goes into effect Sunday morning through Monday evening. Bitterly cold temperatures and a snow storm are likely heading into early next week with up to 6 inches of snow across central Indiana Sunday night into Monday. Snow could mix with freezing rain and sleet making travel treacherous.

INDOT says that crews in the Seymour district will be pretreating highways throughout the weekend ahead of the potential winter weather.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management department, the city is opening a warming station at Donner Center off of 22nd Street from 8 to 5 Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 11th. .

You will be able to stop by the shelter to get warm. Pets are welcome at Donner Center, but they must be kept in crates and will be kept in a designated part of the facility. Columbus Animal Care Services will provide crates and service animals do not need crates.

After 5 in the afternoon, the Brighter Days shelter will continue to offer shelter services to those in need.

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches are also open as warming centers.