Smoke on the Square returns to Hope

The 11th annual Smoke on the Square barbecue competition is being held today and tomorrow on the Hope Town Square.

The event is a fundraiser for the Community Center of Hope to benefit the center’s food bank and child care center. The event features a BBQ cook-off competition between teams and public BBQ dining.

The public dining portion of this year’s event will be meals served under the shelterhouse at the square. Those will range from $10 for a brisket meal to $5 for a hot dog meal. You can also get individual sandwiches and sides or a $5 funnel cake from the local Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority.

Activities started at 4 this afternoon and will pick up again at 11 on Saturday. In addition to food, there will also be live music, crafts and children’s entertainment.