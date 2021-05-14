Smoke on the Square returns to Hope Saturday

The 10th annual Smoke on the Square fundraiser will be held tomorrow on the Hope Town Square.

The event is a fundraiser for the Community Center of Hope to benefit the center’s food bank and child care center. Last year would have been the 10th anniversary event, but it had to be postponed to August and then canceled due to the pandemic.

The event features a BBQ cookoff competition between teams and public BBQ dining.

The public portion of this year’s event will be a drive through from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with meals starting at $5 for hot dogs, to $10 for a brisket meal. Individual sandwiches and sides will also be available.

The amount of food for the public is limited. Organizers suggest you order ahead at smokeonthesquare.rsvpify.com