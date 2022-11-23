Small Business Saturday to raise profile of shopping locally

If you are planning Christmas shopping this weekend, local officials are urging you to visit locally owned businesses.

Traditionally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday encourages small businesses to offer special sales and promotions. The city of Columbus is encouraging you to support local businesses during this holiday season.

According to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, shopping locally means the money stays in our community increasing local employment and improving the community.

While many of our community’s small stores can be found downtown, others are spread throughout the community.

You can find more information on the chamber website at columbusareachamber.com