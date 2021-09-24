Slow Down on the Roads During Harvest Season

With harvest season arriving, Hoosiers can expect to see more slow-moving agricultural equipment on the roadways. As the roads become more crowded, Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers are asking drivers to be cautious, and share the road this autumn.

Lt. Governor Susanne Crouch encouraged drivers in a statement to slow down and be patient with tractors and combines during the harvest season.Slow Down on the Roads

ISP says the agricultural vehicles are not only wide, but can take up most of the road while traveling at speeds no greater than 25 mph. Drivers are asked to be patient to avoid any unsafe or serious accidents.