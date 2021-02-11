Slippery roads lead to travel advisories today

Most area counties are under travel advisories this morning due to the cold temperatures overnight refreezing slush on the roads and making for some slippery conditions out there.

Bartholomew and Brown counties are under an orange, or watch travel condition. Under a travel watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Jackson, Jennings and Johnson counties are all under a yellow travel advisory condition. That means you should use caution or avoid those areas if you can.

If you have to drive, Bartholomew County Emergency Management is urging you to use caution, to allow extra time for any trips this morning and to keep the distance between you and other vehicles.