Slippery road conditions today, minor flooding continues

Authorities are warning that roads are extremely slick this morning. Indiana State Police are reporting multiple crashes on Interstate 65 tying up traffic in the area and numerous accidents on surface streets. Bartholomew and Brown counties have declared travel advisories.

You could see some hazardous road conditions, especially on side streets, less-traveled roads, bridges and overpasses. You are asked to be cautious and be prepared to slow down during your morning drive.

Our area of the state is one of the few places in Indiana NOT under a winter weather advisory later today. Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jennings and Jackson counties are part of a narrow band that is not under the advisory affecting the rest of the state.

Areas under the advisory, to both the north and south of us, are being told to expect snow and sleet accumulations of up to three inches and a glaze of ice. The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon through 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Several area rivers still remain under flood warnings but appear to be on their way down. Minor flooding is happening and minor flooding is forecast.

Driftwood River at Edinburgh remains under a flood warning through Friday morning according to the National Weather Service. The river appears to be cresting this morning at less than a foot above the 11 foot minor flood stage level and should drop out of flooding altogether by this evening.

A flood warning also continues for East Fork White River in Seymour through Monday morning. The river appears to have crested and is at 15.72 feet this morning, just over a foot below the moderate flood stage. The river should drop back below the flood stage by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Photo: Crash on northbound Interstate 65 this morning south of Seymour. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.