Slain civilian workers honored at Camp Atterbury

Four civilians killed by hostile fire in Afghanistan and Iraq were honored Thursday at Camp Atterbury.

The U.S. Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce held a memorial service yesterday morning honoring:

Dr. Maged Hussein, died May 25, 2009

Anthony Acerra, died Oct. 29, 2011

Krissie Davis, died June 8, 2015

Michael Sauro, died Oct. 19, 2016

Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general for the Indiana National Guard said that expeditionary civilians work together with soldiers to support their mission.

The ceremony also honored a Medal of Honor recipient killed in Iraq. The conference room at the U.S. Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce facility was dedicated in honor of Spc. Ross McGinnis, who Lyles called a young hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his brothers in arms.